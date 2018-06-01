Citric Acid Market Share, Industry Strategic Analysis, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2023

Citric Acid Market 2018 industry research report focuses on size, forecast, trend, share, growth, overview, key players, technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies forecast to 2022.

Market Overview of Citric Acid Market

The global citric acid market size was valued at around USD 3 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 4 Billion at CAGR of 6.2% by 2022. The major factor behind the growth of global citric acid market are growing application industries namely food & beverages, cleaning & chelating agent, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others. Among these applications, food and beverages is expected to account the largest share followed by cosmetics and personal care. The rising consumption of food & beverages and personal care products has boosted the regional as well as global market. Geographically, Europe accounts for the largest market share of the worldwide production followed by North America and APAC.

Top Key Players:-

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co. Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, ., RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.LtdWeifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., Gadot Biochemical Industries Limited, and S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

