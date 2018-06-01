YT Research Group recently published a report on “Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Sales Market Report 2018”
Introduction
In this report, the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Off Highway Vehicle Engine for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Get the sample report @ http://ytresearchgroup.com/reports/automobile-and-transportation/global-off-highway-vehicle-engine-sales-market-report-2018/
Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Off Highway Vehicle Engine sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Cummins
Caterpillar
Kubota
MAN
Volvo Penta
FPT
Yanmar
Deutz
Yuchai
Deere
Weichai Power
Yunnei Power
Mitsubishi
Isuzu
Lombardini
Quanchai
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Under 50 Hp
50-100 Hp
Above 100 Hp
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Construction Machinery
Agricultural Machinery
Other
