Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market to increase by CAGR of 6.5 % to reach USD 15 billion by 2017-2023 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market ” report to their offering.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market (Sector: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream; Application: Thermal, Electricity Power Generation, Others; End-User: Commercial, Residential, Others; Equipment: Heat Exchanger, Boilers, Heat Recovery Steam Generator, Turbine, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market (Sector: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream; Application: Thermal, Electricity Power Generation, Others; End-User: Commercial, Residential, Others; Equipment: Heat Exchanger, Boilers, Heat Recovery Steam Generator, Turbine, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017 – 2023”, estimates that the global market for oil and gas waste heat recovery is expected to reach around 15 billion by 2023 and to grow at a CAGR over 6.5% during the period 2017 – 2023.

Download Sample Copy of this report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/619

Waste heat recovery is the method of reusing and capturing heat from rivulets of high energy produced during several refining progressions in industrial arenas. Industrial development continues to grow promptly, and as large quantities of heat is being produced, its reuse and preservation has become a trouble of great anxiety for several industries. Several methods are being engaged on great scale in the industrial arena to carbon emissions, green-house gas, operational costs, and reduce energy consumption.

Browse Full Report with Table Of Content, List of Table and Figures@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market

High Improvement in Thermal Equipment Design

Thermal application segment is anticipated to dominate the oil and gas waste to heat recovery throughout the forecast period. The enhancement in equipment design is predicted to generate high revenue in thermal segment. Also, the electricity power generation application segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. In addition, power management solutions are mounting owing to industrial inclination towards it thus is expected to boost growth of electricity power generation.

Insights on Market Segments

Global market for oil and gas waste heat recovery is segmented into equipment, end-user, application, and sector. Equipment is segmented into heat exchanger, boilers, heat recovery steam generator, turbine and others. On the basis of end-user, oil and gas waste heat recovery market is bifurcated into commercial, residential and others. Based on application, the global market is segmented into thermal, electricity power generation, others. Thermal application is sub-classified into pre-heating, steam generation and others. Sector segment is further classified into upstream, midstream and downstream. Downstream segment is further bifurcated into refinery, petrochemical complex and others. On the basis of geography, the global oil and gas waste heat recovery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Rest of the World (RoW).

The major companies profiled in the report include Siemens, General Electric, Bono Energia, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, ABB Group, Harbin Electric Company Limited, HRS Process Systems Limited, China Energy Recovery, Inc. and Ormat Technologies Inc., among others.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.2.1. Market Breakdown, By Sector

1.2.2. Market Breakdown, By Application

1.2.3. Market Breakdown, By End-User

1.2.4. Market Breakdown, By Equipment

1.2.5. Market Breakdown, By Region

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Executive Summary

CHAPTER 2. Market Outlook

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Outlook

2.2.1. Opportunities

2.2.1.1. Building of integrated petrochemical complex

2.2.1.2. Technological innovations in equipment and process design

2.2.2. Trends

2.2.2.1. Oil and gas industry focus on energy recovery process

2.2.2.2. Reduction of carbon footprint

2.2.2.3. Emerging economies increasing investments in waste heat recovery process

2.2.3. Growth Drivers

2.2.3.1. Increased government initiatives and stringent regulations

2.2.3.2. Increasing energy and electricity cost

2.2.3.3. Growing environment concern

2.2.3.4. Increasein unconventional oil and gas resources

2.2.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers on Future Forecast of the Market

2.2.5. Restraints of the Market

2.2.5.1. Increase in process complexity

2.2.5.2. Increase in initial capital project cost

2.2.6. Impact Analysis of Restrains on Future Forecast of the Market

CHAPTER 3. Market Entry Strategy

3.1. PESTLE Analysis

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Competitive Analysis

3.3.1. Company Market Share Analysis

3.3.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

CHAPTER 4. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecast (2013-2023)

4.1. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Sector

4.1.1. Upstream

4.1.2. Midstream

4.1.3. Downstream

4.1.3.1. Refinery

4.1.3.2. Petrochemical Complex

4.1.3.3. Others

4.2. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Application

4.2.1. Thermal

4.2.1.1. Pre heating

4.2.1.2. Steam generation

4.2.1.3. Others

4.2.2. Electricity Power Generation

4.2.3. Others

4.3. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By End-User

4.3.1. Commercial

4.3.2. Residential

4.3.3. Others

4.4. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Equipment

4.4.1. Heat Exchangers

4.4.2. Boilers

4.4.3. Heat Recovery Steam Generators

4.4.4. Turbines

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Region

4.5.1. North America

4.5.2. Europe

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific

4.5.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

4.5.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

CHAPTER 5. Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Geography

5.1. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

5.1.1. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery By Sector

5.1.2. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Application

5.1.3. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By End-user

5.1.4. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Equipment

5.1.5. North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Country

5.1.5.1. The U.S.

5.1.5.2. Canada

5.1.5.3. Mexico

5.2. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

5.2.1. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Sector

5.2.2. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Application

5.2.3. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By End-user

5.2.4. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Equipment

5.2.5. Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery By Country

5.2.5.1. The UK

5.2.5.2. Germany

5.2.5.3. France

5.2.5.4. Norway

5.2.5.5. Russia

5.2.5.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Sector

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Application

5.3.3. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By End-user

5.3.4. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Equipment

5.3.5. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Country

5.3.5.1. Japan

5.3.5.2. India

5.3.5.3. China

5.3.5.4. Australia

5.3.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

5.4.1. MEA Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Sector

5.4.2. MEA Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Application

5.4.3. MEA Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By End-user

5.4.4. MEA Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Equipment

5.4.5. MEA Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Country

5.4.5.1. UAE

5.4.5.2. Qatar

5.4.5.3. Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.4. Rest of MEA

5.5. Rest of the World (RoW)Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

5.5.1. RoW Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Sector

5.5.2. RoW Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Application

5.5.3. RoW Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By End-user

5.5.4. RoW Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Equipment

5.5.5. RoW Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market By Country

5.5.5.1. Brazil

5.5.5.2. Rest of the Rest of World (RoW)

CHAPTER 6. Key Players and Strategic Developments

6.1. ABB Group

6.1.1. Business Overview

6.1.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.1.3. Financial Overview

6.1.4. SWOT Analysis

6.1.5. Strategic Developments

6.2. Amec Foster Wheeler

6.2.1. Business Overview

6.2.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.2.3. Financial Overview

6.2.4. SWOT Analysis

6.2.5. Strategic Developments

6.3. Dongfang Electric Corporation

6.3.1. Business Overview

6.3.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.3.3. Financial Overview

6.3.4. SWOT Analysis

6.3.5. Strategic Developments

6.4. Harbin Electric

6.4.1. Business Overview

6.4.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.4.3. Financial Overview

6.4.4. SWOT Analysis

6.4.5. Strategic Developments

6.5. HRS

6.5.1. Business Overview

6.5.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.5.3. Financial Overview

6.5.4. SWOT Analysis

6.5.5. Strategic Developments

6.6. Bono Energia

6.6.1. Business Overview

6.6.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.6.3. Financial Overview

6.6.4. SWOT Analysis

6.6.5. Strategic Developments

6.7. China Energy Recovery

6.7.1. Business Overview

6.7.2. Product & Service Offerings

6.7.3. Financial Overview

6.7.4. SWOT Analysis

6.7.5. Strategic Developments

6.8. General Electric

6.8.1. Business Overview

6.8.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.8.3. Financial Overview

6.8.4. SWOT Analysis

6.8.5. Strategic Developments

6.9. Ormat Technologies

6.9.1. Business Overview

6.9.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.9.3. Financial Overview

6.9.4. SWOT Analysis

6.9.5. Strategic Developments

6.10. Siemens

6.10.1. Business Overview

6.10.2. Product and Service Offerings

6.10.3. Financial Overview

6.10.4. SWOT Analysis

6.10.5. Strategic Developments

Related Report@ Oil and Gas Subsea Power Grid Market Size Expected To Reach Nearly 3 Billion By 2023 | CAGR Of Around 10.9% In Terms Of Revenue

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/619

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact atsales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Blog:

http://pharmainvestmentnews.com/

http://trendsdesk.com/