Masterflow’s Buffer Tanks Lessen Machinery Stress of Cooling Systems

Low-quality heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and chilled water systems are notorious for breaking down in hot climates, often resulting in expensive system repairs and replacements.

[WETHERILL PARK, 01/06/2018] – Masterflow Solutions, an HVAC specialist in Australia, provides Aquazone buffers that increase the capacity of chilled water systems.

Many commercial and industrial establishments have experienced problems with maintaining their HVAC and chilled water systems. Most problems are caused by overcapacity or low-quality systems.

High Cost of Low Quality Systems

According to the industry’s news portal ‘Buildings’, the installation of low-quality chilled water systems can cost a company thousands of dollars in repairs ? even more so if the system needs replacement. In one example given, a Miami company installed a chilled water system for $750,000, but had to spend $25 million more to replace it after the system failed.

Chilled Water Systems in Hot Climates

The summer season, in particular, puts more stress on chilled water systems, usually requiring them to exceed their capacity. In another example, a university had to cut back on its air conditioning due to the unreasonably hot weather. The institution stopped cooling selected offices, classrooms, libraries and other spaces to preserve the capacity for prioritised rooms on campus. From 5.56 degrees Celsius, the overall temperature across the faculty rose to 7.78 degrees Celsius to reduce the stress on the chilled water system.

Enhancing the Capacity of Chilled Water Systems

Masterflow Solutions, an Australian company that specialises in pumps and HVAC systems, offers Aquazone buffers – buffer tanks designed for chilled water systems that have insufficient water capacity.

According to the company, ‘By incorporating a buffer tank to the system, it creates extra volume and provides additional “buffer” capacity, eliminating rapid cycling of the chillers and other issues.’

The Aquazone buffers are made to suit specific industry and facility requirements according to the client’s needs. They are also insulated, which helps maintain the temperature of the stored water. The buffers are made of stainless or carbon steel, and the diameter and height can be customised to the client’s specification. Masterflow’s products are used across Australia covering many different types of industries and services.

They have serviced Princess Alexandra Hospital in Queensland as well as Hyundai’s Headquarters in New South Wales. They are equally capable of servicing smaller projects.

About Masterflow Solutions

Masterflow Solutions is a family owned company in Australia that specialises in pumps, HVAC systems and other related services. They supply their products to different industries nationwide, providing a range of customised equipment for the storage, pumping and filtering of fluid and other mechanical services.

For more information about the Aquazone buffer tanks, visit http://www.masterflow.net.au/buffer-tanks.