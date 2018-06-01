Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market will Account for Revenues Worth US$5.1 bn by 2023-End

The global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market has a highly consolidated vendor landscape, with the leading five companies accounting for over 90% of the overall market in 2014, says Transparency Market Research in a recent report. These leading vendors, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer, Inc. continue to command strong control on the market owing to their diverse product portfolios and continuous efforts to heighten the level and scope of research and development activities.

Although the market has the looming challenge of having to lose to new vendors of generic drugs owing to patent expiries of blockbuster products in the next few years, vendors are looking at ways of supplanting older products with new drug candidates to ensure sustainable returns. Besides, companies are also focusing on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to diversify their consumer base and geographical reach.

Transparency Market Research, however, predict bleak growth opportunities for the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market, estimating that the market will exhibit a negative CAGR of -5.0% over the period between 2015 and 2023, dropping to an opportunity of US$3.2 bn by 2023 from a valuation of US$5.1 bn in 2014.

North America to Remain Leading Regional Market

On the basis of type of transplantation, the market is expected to witness the most promising demand from the kidney transplantation segment over the forecast period, which was also positioned the leading segment in terms of revenue contribution to the global market in 2014 with a 53.4% share. In terms of geography, the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market earned much of its revenue from North America, a regional market that accounted for a massive 46.2% of the global market in 2014. The region is also expected to remain the leading regional market for organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs over the report’s forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Life-threatening Diseases Heighten Scope of Organ Transplantation

One of the key factors driving the global market for organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs is the rising global prevalence of a number of life-threatening, chronic diseases, augmenting the demand for organ transplants. The number of people registering for organ replacements has massively increased in the past few years, leading to the increased scope of usage of organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs.

Expensive Organ Transplant Surgeries Limit their Global Adoption Rate

Organ transplant surgeries are highly expensive, limiting their scope of expansion, especially across a number of less-developed or emerging economies. Furthermore, the high cost incurred in post-transplantation patient care is also a significant barrier holding back the development of the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market to a certain extent, especially across countries with middle-income populations. Factors such as inadequate health insurance coverage and undeveloped healthcare infrastructure also play a key role in debilitating the growth opportunities for the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market in a number of regional markets.

Moreover, vast shortage of donor organs, low level of awareness among masses regarding organ transplantation, and the increased use of stem cell therapies, which are radically reducing the need for organ transplantation are posing threat to the overall development of the market.