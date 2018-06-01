Plastic Packaging Market By Manufacturers, Types And Applications, Regions, Forecast to 2023

Global Plastic Packaging Market Information by Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible packaging) by Application (Food & beverages, Industrial, Healthcare, Personal care, and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The market for plastic packaging is driven by growth in food & beverages and healthcare industries globally. The change in consumer’s lifestyle with rapid urbanization has augmented the demand for plastic packaging. The consumers demand convenience processed and packaged foods which reduce the cooking time. This has resulted in increasing use of plastic packaging in food & beverage industries. Food & beverage was valued as the largest application for plastic packaging market in 2015. Over 54% of the volume consumption in 2015 was attributed to the food & beverage industry. It is expected to show far reaching results by 2022 in the APAC region. Furthermore the increasing health risks and growing health and fitness awareness has further fueled the market for plastic packaging. The global plastic packaging market is expected to cross USD 400 Billion at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 5% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Packaging Machinery Market

APAC dominates the global plastic packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. Over 35% of total volume consumption in 2015 was valued for APAC region. The region is expected to show some rapid development in healthcare and food & beverages industries along with increased investment in the same. This would result in an expanding share of APAC in global plastic packaging market by 2022.

However, North America had the largest market size in 2015 and is expected to show steady growth by 2022. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow from 2016 to 2022. The food and beverage market in Europe is expected to show some staggering growth which is expected to drive the plastic packaging market by 2022.



Key Players

The key players of Global Plastic Packaging Market report include- Amcor Ltd, BASF SE, Crown Holdings Inc., Saint-Gobain, Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Ampac Holdings LLC and Wipak Group.



The report for Global Plastic Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

