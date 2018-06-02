Chidambaranar Port

TAMIL NADU:As part of the sagarmala project, V.O.ChidambaranarPort, agoneTuticorinPort is one of the 12 major ports in India.It is located in the southern part of Tamil Nadu and is the second biggest port in the state after Chennai. It is an artificial, deepwater portin Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu on the East coast of India. It is situated alongside of palk sand inside Gulf of Mannar, connecting international sea route located at approximately 160km north from kanyakumari and 129 nautical miles from western region. At presently the port is managing14 berths and a total traffic of about 32 MT during 2014 –15.The port also handles containers, catering to the industrial regions in Central and Southern Tamil Nadu, and thermal coal for the power plants in the hinterland.

Presently,the port imports 13.8 MTPA of thermal coal primarily for the consumption of power plants.For handling POL products, LPG, chemicals at the port and thermal coal for captive power plants, 3 coal berths and one oil Berth is available.Including two exclusive container terminals each with one berth operated by two different BOT operators.

Port is also having another eight berths used to handle all other cargo including thermal coal meant for other power plants, industrial coal, copper concentrate, fertilisers and general cargo.While exclusive berths deals liquid cargo and containers with dedicated facilities. Exclusive berths also controls thermal coal meant for captive use of nearby power plants of TNEB & NTPL, and conveyed through mechanized methods. Other important cargoes like thermal coal used by private power plants, industrial coal, and pet coke meant for multiple users are handled in multi-cargo berths through semi-mechanized methods for unloading, stacking and evacuation. Cargoes including lime stone,copper concentrate are handled and conveyed by semi-mechanized methods.Coal & oil berths/jetties along the lee of north breakwater and container, multipurpose & shallow draft berths along the lee of south breakwater are the two different categories of berthing infrastructure at Tuticorin(VOCPT)port. Also there are 4 normal cargo berths within a dock at the northwest side of southern breakwater kink and 2 others parallel to it.

Road Connectivity: In the case of road connectivity, Chidambaranarport is connected with major National Highways linking through three majorcentres in Tamil Nadu like Tirunelveli, Madurai and Kanyakumari.NH-45 beyond Tirunelveli road intersection meeting Tuticorin – Madurai (NH-45B) and Tuticorin – Tiruchendur (NH7A) road cutover NH7 connecting to Kanyakumari.

Rail Connectivity: A Broad single line of rail connects the Port area originating from Milavattan RailwayStation with total length of about 17.60 km.It is almost 14.0 km of distance to covers from VOC wharf to Milavattan Railway station and VOC wharf to Marshalling yard is the balance length near coal yard.

VOC Port at the present deals with the commodities such as thermal coal, coking coal, limestone, iron ore, fertilizers and other break bulk cargo along with substantial quantities of POL at a dedicated jetty through pipelines. The total land area of the port is 2597.70 acres, on which water spread area is 960 acres, located at south of Old TuticorinHarbour.

The most important feature port includes that it has an artificial harbor, protected by two rubble mound breakwaters, connected to deep water by a dredged channel. Tuticorin Port helps in providing thermal coal to the two main power plants in the vicinity of port. One is Tuticorin thermal power station (TTPS) of TANGEDCO power plant, situated in Port Estate – 1050MW consisting of five units of 210 MW each. Second one is NTPL Power plant near TANGEDCO power plant – 1000 MW consisting of 2units of 500 MW.