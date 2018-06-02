Great Sport Infra brings eco awareness among all the sports associations

Chinnaswamy stadium, one of the finest & eco-friendly stadiums in the world is all set to go green. The stadium mainly known for its vacuum drainage and sub-surface aeration technology, SubAir (the first stadium in the world to adopt this technology), showcased its green initiatives on energy, water, sanitization, turf management & drainage. The Chinnaswamy stadium hosted a meet among 45 sporting associations from across the country to showcase its accomplishment as India’s first eco-stadium. The sporting association attendees acknowledged their social responsibility to environmental sustainability and created a means for subair system – an unprecedented cross-sector environmental collaboration in the field of professional sports.

Great Sports Infra, who have provided cutting edge technology solutions to Chinnaswamy Stadium presented and showcased their SubAir vacuum drainage & sub-surface aeration system (that drains water 36 times faster than gravity), in live scenario to the sporting associations.

The Chinnaswamy stadium meet was more of a knowledge sharing platform through stadium tours, workshops and display of technology. Elvis Gomes, President, Goa Cricket Association, Rohit Poddar, Secretary, Bengal Cricket Association, Anil Keshavlal, Secretary, Gujarat Cricket Association and other dignitaries were present at the meet. The meet was mainly to emphasize the associations on four themes energy, water management, sanitation and drainage & turf management.

Speaking on the session, Mr. John, Director – Operations, Great Sports Infra said, “Sports and environment are very well connected and if we fail to have a healthy environment then sports & the stadium will not thrive. Our main aim of Chinnaswamy stadium meet is to bring eco awareness among all the sports associations. So, as a technology provider to the stadium we have hosted a session among all the association to bring the importance and uniqueness of SubAir vacuum drainage & sub-surface aeration system.