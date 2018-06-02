Venera NAB 2018 Exhibitor Preview

Major highlights include integration of Quasar – native cloud QC service with AWS Elemental MediaConvert, signed URL support for AWS and Azure in Quasar, and addition of multi-language reporting, new templates and checks in Pulsar – file based QC system.

At NAB 2018, Venera will showcase how its QC solutions are helping OTT, OVP and Broadcasters deploy advanced capabilities in a flexible way. Venera’s Quasar is a unique native Cloud QC service that can easily become part of production workflows in Cloud helping media companies move their workflows to Cloud with trust. Along with its existing integration into the AWS cloud, Quasar now also features complete integration with Azure. Quasar now also includes Signed URL support for both AWS and Azure Cloud platforms.

Quasar Integration with MediaConvert

Venera recently integrated Quasar with AWS Elemental MediaConvert. An integrated workflow will be demonstrated at NAB. Please read more.

Key updates in Quasar and Pulsar:

Multi-language reporting. Analysis reports are now available in local language making it easier for operators to work with their native language.

Track layout enhancements. Enhanced configurability for segments within a track layout.

Additional factory templates for Amazon, hulu, VUDU and Verizon Go90 OTT services.

Netflix updates. Updated QC templates for Netflix.

Credit roll detection. Confirmation of credit roll in the content.

Additionally, Quasar will showcase complete support for Azure, which is now available for both the SaaS and Private editions. Signed URL support for AWS S3 and Azure Blob storage has also been added to Quasar allowing users to QC their content without explicitly supplying their storage location credentials.

Pulsar will showcase more comprehensive multi-language capabilities, track layout enhancements, credit roll detection and new QC templates for Amazon, VUDU, Verizon Go90 and Hulu. Pulsar’s latest release will also feature the updated version of Netflix Photon.

