WidsMob Panorama Stitches Photos with Stunning Panoramic Photographs

Hongkong, China – WidsMob Technology Ltd. (WidsMob) today announce a major progress to optimize photo-stitching algorithm of WidsMob Panorama. Make panoramic photographs in different stitching modes with advanced technology. In the update, WidsMob Panorama adds 15 language versions, including French, German, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Danish, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Swedish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and more.

In order to make panoramic photographs with ease, whether taken with smartphone or camcorder, WidsMob Panorama can auto stitch photos in one click. It aligns images without manually messing around moving photos, automatic exposure leveling and lens shading correction. What is more, the program automatic crops the extras to present the best panorama photography.

Stitch images into panoramas with vertical, horizontal, tile and 360 degree 4 different modes. Simply choose the same series of photos for panorama, WidsMob Panorama is able to auto stitch and make panoramic photographs automatically without any technology background for both JPEG and RAW files.

Adjust the Align Points to correct the stitching angles of different images. It also composites images in tile, adjust the align points to make a perfect panorama, or even remove the ghost parts by adjusting the blend to make a panoramic photography. Further edit the panoramas with different parameters, such as Saturation, Contrast, Brightness, Temperature, Tint and more. It should the simplest and most powerful panorama creator to stitching photos in excellent result within few clicks.

Highlight features in the latest update:

* Auto stitch photos into panorama for both JPEG and RAW photos.

* Different photo stitching modes to make stunning panoramic photographs.

Supported file format:

* WidsMob Panorama supports .jpg, .erf, .cr2, .nef, .raf, .dcs, .orf, .arw and other 50 RAW formats.