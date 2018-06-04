IT Operation Analytics Market 2018 Global Growth, Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Size by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

IT operational analytics helps in increasing operational efficiencies, providing better capacity planning, reducing MTTR/MTTI by up to 70% and also helps in growing the overall business efficiency. IT operations analytics helps in automating the process of collecting, organizing, and identifying patterns in highly distributed, diverse and fast-changing service and application data. This aids in identifying problems faster and improving IT system performance. Operational analytics provides the right information, at the right time. It also allows the users to quickly focus their efforts on solving the problems and reducing the time required to do the same.

The application segment comprises of real-time log analytics, application performance management, infrastructure management, network and security management, and others. Real-time analytics sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global IT operation analytics market. This market share is owing to the consistent increase in the log and machine-generated data which needs real-time analysis to provide faster, efficient, and innovative ways of log analysis. Adoption of real-time log analytics applications possesses a high priority for organizations to improve efficiency and reduce operation time.

The global IT Operation Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 26 billion at a CAGR of over 39% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Evolven Software Inc. (U.S.)

ExtraHop Networks (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Prelert Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5916

IT operation analytics Market Segmentation:

The global IT operation analytics market is segmented by technology, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. The deployment segment is classified into the cloud and on-premise. The on-premise sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the IT operation analytics market.

This is owing to the primary concern of ensuring privacy and security of the organizational data. Also, migration of data from a legacy system to a different deployment mode is bit troublesome and may result in various problems such as loss of data integrity, loss of data confidentiality, and incompatible data formats among other factors.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to advancements in technology and rise in the amount of data which requires real-time analysis to gain insights from it. Also, increasing popularity of bringing your device and IoT across different industry verticals in this region is driving the market growth.

North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in Europe region will largely be driven by Germany owing to the presence of key established players such as SAP SE in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific ranks third, and the growth in the region is driven by countries like China and Japan. The growth of IT operational data and the increasing demand for next-generation ITOA solutions is majorly driving the growth of IT operation analytics market in the region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/it-operation-analytics-market-5916

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

IT operations and Technology Leaders

Analytics Solutions Vendors

Security and Intelligence Service Vendors

Investors and Venture Capitalists

System Integrators

Cloud Service Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com