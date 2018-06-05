Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

A research study titled, “Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market by product – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing geriatric population worldwide, rising incidence of eye-related disorders, increasing demand for ophthalmic surgical devices in emerging countries, and technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology. Aging population is more susceptible to developing glaucoma as a result of age related tissue changes. According to the 2015 World Aging Population report by the UN, between 2015 and 2030, the global population aged 60 years and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million to 1.4 billion. This number is projected to rise up to 2.1 billion by 2050. With such substantial increase in the older population, the demand for ophthalmic surgical devices will significantly increase in coming years, thus favorably contributing to the growth of ophthalmic surgical devices market during the forecast period. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies can hamper the growth of ophthalmic surgical devices market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Refractive Error Surgical Devices:

Microkeratomes

Excimers and Femtosecond Lasers

Cataract Surgery Devices:

Viscoelastics

Intraocular Lenses

Phacoemulsification Systems

Glaucoma Surgical Devices:

Glaucoma Drainage

Implants and Stents

Glaucoma Laser Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices:

Photocoagulation Lasers

Vitrectomy Machines & Vitrectomy Packs

Illumination Devices

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The major players focus on product development to introduce advanced products in the market that facilitate minimally invasive procedures. Also, strategic acquisition is a key strategy adopted by major players in the market to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2016, Novartis AG’s eye care unit, Alcon, Inc., acquired Transcend Medical, a medical devices company, to strengthen its product portfolio for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices.

