World Asthma Day 2018: How Exercise Benefits Asthma Patients in Their Life

New York, 04/05/2018- May 1 marks the 20th annual World Asthma Day this year. Along with many chronic diseases spread across its also one that demands to raise awareness.

This day aims to spread awareness of asthma and how the sufferers are pretentious of breathlessness, chest congestion and cough. Although it cannot be cured but measures can be taken to prevent the reoccurring attacks caused by it. World Asthma Day was launched in concurrence of the meeting held in Barcelona, which was one of the biggest international asthma events.

It's a support program that's run across the world for the asthma sufferer's and their families. Patients are told of methods that they can adopt to avoid asthma triggers like eschewing out door air pollution, tobacco smoke, exercising regularly to keep that stamina of lungs going. Asthma elicits can be sidestepped by using inhaled corticosteroids and other daily prescribe medications.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), 235 million people suffer from asthma. In the U.S. approximately half of the people with asthma had at least one outbreak in 2012. 55% children compared to lesser adults that were 49%.

Its an event that’s supported well by U.S. based National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLB), Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) and also World Asthma Foundation to spread awareness across the world. World Asthma Day usually has a specific theme each year and this year’s annual theme was “Allergy and Asthma”.

Campaigns, talks and discussions are systematized to nurture awareness about asthma and the risk factors related to it on World Asthma Day. It’s a chronic disease but proper medications and exercise can keep you going towards a healthy life. Exercise strengthens ones lungs and improves heart rate thus its believed to help many but definitely one with asthma needs to be extra careful thus World Asthma Day educates and raises awareness to the sufferers to avoid its fatalities.

