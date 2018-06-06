Digital Marketers India Announced to Offer Best Virtual Assistant Service for Business Owners

Digital Marketers India announced to offer best virtual assistant services for business owners all across the world. The business owners can hire an experienced virtual assistant on hourly basis. The company offers flexible hiring model according to which the virtual assistant can be hired for

• Predefined fixed hours

• Part time (80 hours/month)

• Full time (160 hours/month)

Hourly rate: 5-8 USD/Hr

“There are many business owners dealing with a very compressed schedule. They need to take care of many important tasks still they spend time in routines like, filtering emails, updating records, researching on a lot many sites, data mining, etc. We help these business owners by providing a virtual assistant that can take care of these activities so the entrepreneurs can invest time in more productive and important activities that need their expertise and skills.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

“We offer flexible hiring models without any contract. The clients can hire a VA based on their need and get the best virtual assistance services. They can increase and decrease hours whenever they need. For an instance, if a client wants to hire a VA for 10 hours for 2 weeks, he can. If he wants to increase or decrease hours, he just need to shoot an email and the action will be taken.”, shared spokesperson of Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared details, the company has a team of experienced virtual assistants that have hands on skills in performing any instruction based task. Below is a list of some of the tasks that can be performed by the hired VA:

• Research and providing crux

• Data mining

• Data entry

• Prospecting

• Email marketing

• Social media management

• Adding / Updating records in CRM, ticketing system, etc.

• Email filtering

• Translation using tools

• Transcription

• Taking notes

• Documentation

• Report creation

• Presentation creation

• Information scouting

• Vendor scouting

• Email Scheduling

• Travel booking (flight / hotel / etc.)

• Live chat support

• And any other instruction based task

According to the shared details the Virtual Assistant of the company are technically sound and adaptive. They quickly understand any new tools and help with them. Below are some of the tools they are already aware of and

have smooth hands on:

• Microsoft office (Word / Excel / PowerPoint / etc.)

• Email clients (Gmail / Hotmail / etc.)

• Email Marketing Clients (Mailchimp / Sendgrid / etc.)

• CRM (Zoho / custom CRM system)

• Helpdesk ticketing system (osTickets)

• Google translator

• And more

“There is no contract. It is easy to start and stop. Our clients love our service and we would like to cater more clients with our best virtual assistant services.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

For more details, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/hire-virtual-assistant/