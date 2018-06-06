Global Bone Densitometer Market: Emerging Upstarts and Market Transitions Forecast 2018-2024

A bone densitometer (BDM) is a device used to measure the amount of bone density or mass of mineral per unit volume. There has been a substantial rise in number of patients suffering from Paget’s disease, and osteogenesis arthritis, osteoporosis in post-menopausal women and vitamin D deficiency. This unprecedented rise has led to increasing demand for BDM, thereby expanding the potential market over the forecast period.

BDM uses a invisible, thin, low-dose X-ray beam. In the scanning processes, the two beam penetrates the bone, one is for the bone, other is for the soft tissue absorption. The quantity for the soft tissue absorption is subtracted from the bone absorption quantity and remaining left quantity is the bone density of patient. The meter utilizes the special software which analyses the bone density automatically and displays the result on the monitor.

The equipment includes a central device and a peripheral device (pDXA) occasionally. Both the equipment are referred as DEXA or DXA equipment. The central device is utilized to measure the bone density in the spine and hip and are majorly employed in the hospital or medical practice setting. For smaller bones such as heel, wrist, or finger, peripheral device can be used for scanning. BDM is achieving prominence globally, particularly in countries witnessing frequent screenings owing to a rise in aging population affected by bone-related & chronic diseases and availability of improved treatments. The meter ensures improved turnaround time, cost benefit, and increased patient satisfaction. According to the Osteoporosis Canadian , one in three women and one in five men are likely to suffer from osteoporotic fracture in their life.

The technological advancements of BDMs with ease of availability, various medical tourism initiatives and acknowledgment of the devices in emerging economies, such as Brazil, Japan, China, and India, are expected to enhance the growth opportunities for the industry player. over the forecast period. Advancement of portable devices, cost containment measures, and increased awareness for early diagnosis are anticipated to play vital role in growth of the industry. The results are needed to calculate with care which can deduce false results owing to artifacts, location, anatomy, varying technician as well as machinery results to restrain the market growth. However, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals are the leading end users creating strong opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The market is broadly segmented by technology, services and application. Based on technology, the segment is bifurcated into Axial Bone Densitometry,Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), Peripheral Bone Densitometry, and others. Others technology includes SEXA, Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT), peripheral Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (pDEXA), Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS), RA, and peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT). On the basis of services offered, the market is segmented as Tele-Consultation, Tele-Training Tele-Education, Tele-Surgery, and Tele-Monitoring.

Based on their application, the market is segmented as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Specialty Clinics. Hospitals have emerged as the key applicant for bone densitometers followed by diagnostic centers owing to rising preference of patients for medical facilities and well-equipped infrastructure. The inclination of government healthcare organizations to provide fully automated systems and advanced diagnostic instruments producing rapid results is also one of the prime factors accountable for the considerable share of the segment.

GE Healthcare, Beammed Ltd., Swissray International Inc., Hologic Inc., Osteometer Meditech, Osteosys Co. Ltd., Medonica Co. Ltd., Diagnostic Medical System SA, and Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC are some of the prominent players of global bone densitometers market. The other strategies amalgamated in these players are new product development, high R&D investment, agreements and mergers & acquisitions.

North America region is expected to acquire the major share of the market. The collaboration among the major industry players for maintaining high medical standards and improved R&D proficiencies are estimated to drive the market across thie region. Infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, high disposable income, and large number of osteoporosis patients are projected to apprehend the major share in the region. Increasing awareness related to osteoporosis in the emerging economies of APAC region such as China and India will also generate new growth opportunities over the forecast period.

