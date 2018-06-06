LFSH Provides Full Legal Services To International Businesses And Governments In Saudi Arabia

The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan (LFSH) was founded in 1967 by Sheikh Salah Al-Hejailan, CBE. Today the firm has its’ Head Office in Riyadh, with branches in Jeddah and Khobar, and comprising in excess of 35 lawyers and a total of some 60 staff.

Sheikh Al-Hejailan was awarded the CBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in February 2004 in recognition of his many years of service as Honorary Consul to a succession of British Ambassadors and to the British business community in Saudi Arabia.

If you need any sort of legal representation in Saudi Arabia, LFSH is now internationally regarded as the leading Saudi law firm employing people with skills covering a very wide range of industries in both the public and private sectors, together with those of government departments and non-governmental organisations.

In the corporate and commercial area, LFSH has wide experience in the negotiation, establishment, management and interpretation of joint ventures. These can vary considerably from one client to the next – indeed it would be fair to say that no two clients have exactly the same requirements – from one sector to another, and across different industries. The objectives may be one of many, such as the introduction of new products or services, expansion into existing markets, increasing capacity and resources, or to gain access to new technology or intellectual property. LFSH can advise in all these areas including the drafting of the required documentation and advising on financing from Saudi or international banks.

Particularly important is the issue of compliance with Saudi law. LFSH can advise on the approvals required from government, local government and other regulatory bodies as well as assisting clients in obtaining such approvals.

Joint ventures are a core element of LFSH’s business. LFSH have worked on joint ventures in all commercial and industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia, advising both international and local clients on the correct structuring of their joint ventures. As a result of their experience, LFSH is totally aware of all the pitfalls that can arise – whether at a local or international level – and has advised many internationally known names on their activities in Saudi Arabia.

In the banking and finance sector, LFSH is able to advise on all aspects of lending and borrowing and has experience of all the different financial structures in use in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including conventional and Islamic facilities. LFSH can advise both lenders and borrowers on banking facilities, corporate loans, and inter-company loans, together with deferred payment transactions.

LFSH works in many different areas such as, for example, IT. Their specialists can advise on software licensing and distribution, software development, e-commerce, privacy and data protection, negotiating IT outsourcing, and encryption and electronic signatures. LFSH has also advised on disputes involving software copyright, technology patent litigation, the interpretation of IT contracts, and disputes over systems procurement and outsourcing agreements.

Dispute Resolution And Litigation

Of course, dispute resolution is another major area of our work at LFSH. In the course of business – and in the course of everyday life – disputes will always arise, for the simple reason that nobody will ever agree about everything. In addition to that, many disputes will arise because one party is seeking financial gain of some sort or another. At LFSH we partner with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP (FBD), which is the pre-eminent international arbitration practice, conducting arbitration all over the world, regardless of the language, the governing law of the country involved, or the appropriate arbitration rules.

FBD have chosen to work with us in Saudi Arabia because of our extensive knowledge of Saudi law and arbitration procedures and our extensive experience of litigation in the Saudi courts and quasi-judicial committees. In fact, we were the first firm in Saudi Arabia to successfully enforce a judgment obtained in a foreign court.

Our litigation team is headed by leading Saudi lawyer Sheikh Salah Al Hejailan CBE, who is supported by Hussam Al Hejailan (Head of Litigation, Riyadh) and Sultan Al-Hejailan (Head of Litigation, Jeddah and Khobar). No less than ten other lawyers provide litigation support. LFSH’s litigation clients include leading international and Saudi clients as well as members of the Saudi Royal Family involved in litigation both within and outside the Kingdom.