Mhealth Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 217 billion by the end of 2025

A research study titled, “Mhealth Market by product and by service – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Mhealth Market is expected to be around $217 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving this market are, increasing penetration of smartphones around the world, increasing adoption of wireless technology oriented devices by the healthcare fraternity and rapid adoption of health related mobile apps by people. With increasing emphasis on devising and delivering patient-centric healthcare by healthcare providers, the mHealth market is slated to witness robust growth in coming years. Moreover, rapid penetration and advancement of internet connectivity across the world is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as reluctance in adopting this technology by conventional healthcare providers in emerging countries and concerns related to security of patients’ data on mHealth platforms can hamper the growth of global mHealth market during the forecast period.
Mhealth Market Segmentation:
Global mHealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices:
Blood pressure Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Blood Glucose Meters
ECG Monitors/Heart rate monitors
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Peak Flow Monitors
Neurological Monitoring Devices
Mhealth Apps:
Healthcare Apps
General Health & Fitness Apps
Obesity & Weight Management Apps
Health Tracking Apps
Fitness & Nutrition Apps
Medication Management Apps
Chronic Care Management Apps
Diabetes Management Apps
Cancer Management Apps
Pregnancy Apps
Breastfeeding Apps
Other Women’s Health Apps
Other Healthcare Apps
Medical Apps for Healthcare Professionals
Continuing Medical Education Apps
Communication & Consulting Apps
Medical Reference Apps
Patient Management & Monitoring Apps
Global Mhealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Service, 2016-2025:
Remote Monitoring Services
Treatment Services
Fitness & Wellness Services
Diagnosis & Consultation Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
Prevention Services
Mhealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are, Medtronic plc, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, AliveCor, Inc., Nokia Corporation, LifeWatch AG (acquired by BioTelemetry, Inc.), athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Apple, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., AT&T Corp., Nike, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. and AliphCom dba. Jawbone.
