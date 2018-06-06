Organic Coconut Sugar Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Organic Coconut Sugar Market:

The Global Organic Coconut Sugar Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.1% backed up by the growing demand for organic coconut sugar and increasing varieties of coconut sugar products. Increasing awareness regarding available health benefits from diseases such as blood sugar as well as consumers suffering from diabetes drive the growth of the market.

The global market for organic coconut sugar is expected to continue its growth over the forecast period due to rising demand and increasing health awareness as well as health benefits in recent years. Since organic coconut sugar market’s growth is directly proportional to the scope of innovation due to highly competitive market, key players are investing in R&D for the innovating product lines. Moreover, leading players are also investing in partnership with various food chains and beverage companies as the primary focus area to grow the consumer base. Due to the increasing working class population and disposable income, there is a rise in the demand for healthy and organic dietary products as well.

Some of the key players in the Organic Coconut Sugar Market: Coco Sugar Indonesia (Indonesia), bigtreefarms (U.S.), The Coconut Company Ltd (U.K.), Coco Natura (Philippines), SunOpta (Canada), Franklin Baker (U.S.), MADHAVA NATURAL SWEETENERS (U.S.)

Increasing number of health conscious consumers in developed as well as developing economies is one of the driving forces for this market. Key players are also investing in R&D for development of new product line with improved formulations. Many consumers consume organic coconut sugar products in bakery products, confectionery items, beverages, and others. They provide health benefits from diseases such as blood sugar as well as consumers suffering from diabetes, thus increasing the market for organic coconut sugar.

The major competitors in this market are inclined to increase their footprints across the globe by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from this, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies to penetrate the untapped market. Major players are also investing in R&D initiatives especially to develop superior & highest quality products by including organic and natural ingredients. This factor is likely to help them to penetrate the emerging global organic coconut sugar market and fulfill the growing demand. Changing consumer preferences for natural and fresh products will support the sale of organic coconut sugar in the North American region.

This report includes the study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches by the major organic coconut sugar market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players, which includes

The global organic coconut sugar market is highly concentrated in Asia Pacific because of its abundance in raw materials as well as technical know-how. Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing various product lines with the various flavors, combinations, and attractive packaging.

The global organic coconut sugar market is segmented on the basis of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, and others, form such as powder, granular, solid, liquid, and others, application such as baking, confectionery, tea, juice, food seasoner, and others, distribution channel such as store based and non-store based, and region.

Regional Analysis: The global organic coconut sugar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Asia Pacific region accounts for the major market share owing to abundant raw material and technical know-how followed by Europe. Growing food and beverages industry in Europe will drive the growth of the market in this region in the forecasting period. Changing consumer preferences for natural, dietary, and healthy products will support the sale of organic coconut sugar products in various regions over the forecast period. Organic coconut sugar market is growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific due to growing demand for dietary products, nutritious food and beverages as well as due to its health benefits in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global organic coconut sugar market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry Segments: The global organic coconut sugar market is segmented on the basis of nutrients, this market is segmented into minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, and others. High nutritious attributes have helped in increasing the market for organic coconut sugar.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, granular, solid, liquid, and others.

On the basis of application such as baking, confectionery, tea, juice, food seasoner, and others. Organic coconut sugar is being used as a beneficial alternative to table sugar for bakery products, food products and beverages which is increasing its demand globally.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store based such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, food processing industries, and others, and non-store based.

