It is our pleasure to invite all the participants across the globe to attend its 12th International Conference on Pediatric Diseases and Diagnostic Pathology going to be held during July 13-14, 2018 Toronto, Canada. The Conference includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions.
12th International Conference on Pediatric, Perinatal and Diagnostic Pathology
