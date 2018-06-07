Aerosol Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2025

A research study titled, “Aerosol Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Aerosol Market was worth USD 71.25 billion in the year of 2016 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 129.02 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% during the forecast period. This growth is owing to factors such as increasing amount of implementation in fields such as automotive, household, food and beverages. In addition, swift industrialization taking place in countries that are developing coupled with accelerating awareness of health personal care are factors that boost the growth if the global aerosol market. The demand for aerosol in various products such as chocolate, oil, vinegar, beer, ketchup, mayonnaise, soda and whipped cream has increased significantly. Increasing requirement of aerosol products in the medical industry for products such as inhalers is said to spur the growth of the global aerosol market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements that results in the production of enhanced aerosols is said to supplement the growth of this market.

Aerosol Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Aerosol Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Foods and beverages

Medical

Household

Paints and Varnishes

Automotive and Industrial

Personal care

Insecticide

Other Applications

Aerosol Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The global aerosol market is extensively competitive with leading companies that focus on the innovation of the product and increase the investment in research and development. The major manufacturers are Thymes LLC, Crabtree & Evelyn, S.C. Johnson, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble Co., Henkel AG & Co. and Reckitt Benckiser (RB). In the year of 2014, Honeywell declared the advent of enhanced propellant mixture that were marketed under the name of Solstice Propellant, with the aim of increasing the interest of the consumers in order to provide an alternative for the tradition propellants. The advent of improved compressed deodorants was declared by Unilever for the personal care brands that include Dove, Axe, Sure in Asia and Europe.

