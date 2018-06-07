Gesture Recognition Market is Anticipated to Witness Considerable Growth by 2024

The global gesture recognition market to reach USD 21.10 billion by 2024, driven by an increasing demand for automation to provide the convenience of use to the consumer. Other attributes such as seamless use, user-friendly interface and high accuracy are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the projected period.

Gesture recognition eases the level of handling a broad range of devices such as personal navigation devices, computers, laptops and mobile handsets. A growing trend towards touchless gesture recognition in niche applications including gaming is likely to amplify the growth of the touchless sensing market over the projected period.

Conventional technologies such as 2D are fast being replaced by 3D in numerous consumer applications such as televisions, gaming consoles and laptops. The availability of a large number of games with virtual & augmented reality is expected to propel the growth of the market. Gaming consoles accounted for over 50% of the market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years.

Key players analyzed

• Intel

• Microsoft

• Sony

• Samsung

• ArcSoft

• PointGrab

• SoftKinetic

• CrunchFish

• Google Inc

• EyeSight

Gaming apps for sports and dating are expected to witness the highest growth on account of their ability to provide consumers with a real-life experience due to complete body movement mapped with skeletal models. Apps such as Tinder and Pokemon Go have gained tremendous popularity since their launch, and this trend is expected to continue over the projected period.

Increasing integration of gesture recognition with augmented reality is poised to drive market growth over the expected period. Moreover, expanding application scope in automotive & healthcare sectors is likely to propel the growth of the gesture sensing industry. For instance, in May 2017, Skoda launched Karoq which boasts of various features that are controlled by gesture recognition.

Companies such as Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and SoftKinetic are some the key players in the global touchless sensing industry. Some of these players including Samsung and Sony are incorporating the gesture recognition software in their products such as mobile phones and televisions.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Summary

1.1. Market trends & movement

Chapter 2. Gesture Recognition Market Trends: Drivers & Opportunities

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Key industry trends

2.3. Market drivers

2.4. Market restraints

2.5. Value chain analysis

2.6. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

2.7. SWOT