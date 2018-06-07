ProCall Enterprise: CTI for the CRM software AkquiseManager

Starnberg, 22/5/2018

From now on the users of AkquiseManager can use modern telephony functions: ProCall Enterprise from estos is now integrated into the CRM software via an interface. AkquiseManager helps companies efficiently manage, operate, and control customer data and sales activities. It was specifically developed to support new customers. ProCall Enterprise improves communication and collaboration within and across company borders. The additional possibility of business process integration, for example, integrates CRM software such as AkquiseManager into the processes: Computer telephony features help users make phone calls and entries in the customer file. This simplifies work processes and increases service orientation. Statistical evaluations provide the company with an overview of the telephone behavior of its employees.

Telephone numbers stored in the AcquiseManager are automatically recognized as such. Therefore, the user can start the call setup by clicking on the number. This eliminates the effort of typing and any time lost due misdialing the number. Conversely, the user can easily and conveniently accept calls by clicking on a confirmation window.

When a call comes in and the corresponding telephone number is stored in the AkquiseManager, the associated master data sheet opens. The employee has all of the caller data before the call begins, so the customer can be greeted by name and is immediately informed about the current situation. If the caller”s phone number is not already in the CRM system, a template for creating a customer file is automatically displayed. This can be conveniently completed during the call. All incoming and outgoing calls are saved with a time stamp and the name of the employee in the associated customer file.

The calls can be evaluated in different ways. When there is already a customer file, they can be divided per customer according to the number of calls managed, divided into incoming and outgoing calls, subdivided by call time, and incoming calls to which extensions. The direct entry of telephone calls in the “telephone data cockpit” provides an overview of all incoming and outgoing calls. These can be subdivided according to specific time periods.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers further benefits by cooperating with estos,” said Enis Somrani, Online Marketing Manager at ARANES. “The integration of the unified communications & CTI software suite ProCall Enterprise enhances the CRM software AkquiseManager with valuable information, so that the user can communicate with the customer faster and easier, while at the same time offering his customers an even better service. In addition, the end-user company benefits from evaluation options in order to be able to carry out needs-based resource planning in the areas of service and sales,” adds Hille Vogel, Head of Markets and Customers at estos. More information at https://www.estos.com/applications/software/akquisemanager/?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw23_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway