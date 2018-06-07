SHIRODHARA THERAPY – South Panchakarma (Kerala)

Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010

Headline: Parijatak – SHIRODHARA THERAPY

Summary: A very effective treatment with medicated oil that is applied over the head. By the special arrangement of headgear, through that headgear, lukewarm oil is poured slowly until it covers the entire head region.

Shirodhara Therapy

Shirodhara oil treatment came out of the pages of ancient Ayurvedic manuscripts. Treatment of ailments with the use of medicinal oils goes 5000 years back, and to this day, it helps bring the body, the mind, the soul and its senses together on one even plane. The healing science of Ayurveda is holistic in nature. Every treatment is multi-directional but while they go out to treat different conditions. They aim to unify the psyche with the mortal shell. Shirodhara is available at Parijatak Ayurveda, a renowned Ayurveda clinic in the city.

What Is Shirodhara?

You can’t have read about Ayurvedic treatments. And not come across the mention of Shirodhara at least once in the source. Shirodhara in Sanskrit means “head-flow”. It is done by dropping aromatic oil constantly on the forehead of the patients, particularly at the point of the third eye which is the epicenter of human consciousness. The flow of oil at this point arouses a blissful sensation that travels through the entire body relaxing the muscles and the mind.

Benefits of Shirodhara Therapy

This luxuriant medicinal oil treatment is used for its rejuvenating property. Known to calm down the nerves almost instantaneously. This oil spreads a soothing warmth through the muscles setting the tension free. There is a scientific analysis of how the treatment works to relax the physical and mental being. The dripping of oil on the third eye stimulates secretion from the endocrine systems of pineal and pituitary glands. While the pituitary secretion causes mild sleepiness, the pineal secretion balances the circadian rhythm.

Together, the user experiences a heightened sense of awareness but in a reverie. The treatment of Shirodhara in Nagpur leaves behind a longstanding feeling of calmness inside the mind. It revokes the occupancy of unnecessary thoughts and unloads the brain tentatively.There is a scientific analysis of how the treatment works to relax the physical and mental being.

For those who wish to seek best Ayurvedic treatment in Nagpur, call Parijatak and get in touch with the experts.

Name: Dr. Nitesh Khonde

Mo. No: 9209107777, 9607957777

Website: http://parijatak.com