The sevendollarclick PTC investigation is its certificate of authenticity

There are fans of PTC and there are detractors too. PTC, or Pay To Click, has helped many of us make money online and at the same time, many of us have also lost money trying out this concept. Thankfully, there are some genuine websites in this domain. The sevendollarclick PTC investigation has revealed that this is one of those websites that indeed let their members make money online. If you are thinking sevendollarclick real or fake, this investigation should allay your fears.

PTC sites can fool a lot of people. The business model here is that someone will click on a paid online advertisement and they will get paid per click. It is the advertiser that pays the money for displaying its ad on the PTC website and the PTC website pays part of this money to its members for clicking on the ads. Some of the PTC websites have been found to be using fake clicks to generate money from the advertisers. At the same time, these sites have also been found not to pay money to their members who click the ads. So, at the end of the day, it is these PTC websites that were making money – the members were not getting paid and the advertisers were not getting their ROI.

Now imagine joining such a fake PTC website where you actually pay to become a member. You will see money getting added to your online wallet, but when you try to withdraw you cannot. It is then that you start looking for someone to connect to and end up hitting a brick wall. Due to the online nature of such a website, it is almost impossible to track the people who run it.

Fortunately, there are genuine websites in this domain. While PTC investigations have revealed the names of many fake websites, some have passed with flying colors. The sevendollarclick PTC investigation is a case in point – the investigation of this website revealed its genuineness. What really benefited sevendollarclick is the certificate of authenticity that allowed it to expand its business further. You can always go through the reviews to know more about the authentication.

You would still want to know – is sevendollarclick real or fake? For this, just become a member. You will be happy to know that this website doesn’t charge you to become a member. Setting up your account takes a minute and the links start getting delivered to you almost instantly. For each paid online ad that you click, you can make up to $7. It is only when you decide to withdraw money from your account that you need to become a paid member. So, you have ample time to go through the website and make your decision. As a paid member, you also get up to three-times more links to click and the website also pays you referral bonus.

Try out sevendollarclick to make money doing something you would love to do. You can control when you want to work and this is bound to make your personal life more fulfilling.

