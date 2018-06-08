Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Offers Custom Welding Services

For multiple types of projects, parts, and metals, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has the skills, equipment, and in-house experts to provide high-quality welding services to help realize any custom project.

[DRAYTON VALLEY, 6/8/2018] – Industries such as construction and engineering require permanent metal or steel fusing. Experts agree that welding – melting the joints of two or more metal or steel pieces together – is one of the most effective ways to fuse metals.

However, some projects require welding custom steel parts, which may be difficult for novice welders to do with the level of quality expected. For industries in Northern and Central Alberta, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has the facility to provide custom welding services for all their needs.

Custom Welding Services

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has the in-house design team and fabrication specialists to offer superior-quality welding services for all customized needs. When a client arrives in need of a project with certain specifications, the company’s staff helps realize any task or request.

The company, known for being the leading welding company in Edmonton, Alberta, provides quick and efficient service. Whether the project is big or small, clients are assured of the same level of attention.

Experienced and Certified Service

Clients who use Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. will find that the company’s team can deliver the level of quality and service expected of it. The company is certified in the General CWB Certification, COR Certification, and National Safety Mark Certification. These certifications and the company’s membership in the Canadian Welding Bureau ensures high-quality results for clients.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. is a welding, cutting, and steel fabricator in Drayton Valley. The company has been operating since 2005; it continues to produce high-quality products and services to this day.

The company consults with clients in its 7,200 square foot main office, but also services the Edmonton area and can send out mobile units to projects its customers cannot bring to their office.

Visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com today to get a free quote.