Hullojobs launches QR based Visual Resume for Job aspirants

by

Hullojobs launches QR based Visual Resume for Job aspirants

Hullojobs, a fast growing jobs portal have launched a QR based offering to assist applicants manage their professional profiles more seamlessly. The resume can be accessed simply with the help of a QR code and a downloadable link.

This is an industry first and a positive step towards a paperless economy in the recruitment space. Applicants can take advantage of templatized formats on Hullojobs to suit their qualification and preferences. Applicants will be given an ID card with a unique bar code and a link to download the resume. The ID card can be scanned by any job recruiter to instantly access the Visual Resume of the job seeker on their mobile phone or desktop. The job seeker can also share the download link from his ID for quick access of the resume on the Hullojobs platform directly and no login is required here.

Adds Srinivas Varahagiri, Founder Director of Hullojobs, “This is a product that took many years to see fruition. Our rich experience in the recruitment space led us to discover challenges faced by recruiters and job aspirants even in this internet era. This prompted us to launch the first of its kind Visual Resume in the marketplace to help job aspirants and recruiters find each other easily. All phone cameras and devices have QR scanners these days, and therefore distributing or accessing your resume in a secure and professional manner becomes only a click away.”

The Visual resume is tailor-made, easy to read and highlights the key skills and performances of the job seeker for quick reference for the recruiter. Any edits made by an owner on the job seeker’s profile is reviewed by the Hullojobs team and the approved content will appear on the visual resume within 24 hrs of the edit.

About Hullojobs

Hullojobs is a simplified end-to-end solutions provider for all kinds of online recruitment needs on a single platform. Here both the job seeker and the recruiter have a host of tools to empower themselves to find the right match and to connect easily. The recruiter can make use of the agile platform to upload their job descriptions and instantly connect with thousands of aspiring candidates. Job applicants in turn can make use of the hassle-free platform to easily customize and upload their CV’s while getting to choose from a host of companies who are featured on the platform. An important quality of Hullojobs is that it is very affordably priced, keeping the market sentiment in mind.

Related Posts

June 8, 2018

Cyber city to have India’s First American Curriculum Pre School and Day CareDiscovery Montessori, USA, the very First American Preschool has launched its branch in the Cyber city of Gurugram. The pre- school is well equipped with the required Amenities for the kids and the special feature of this school is that the education system is based on the American learning pattern and seconded by the 4 Lab systems for the children. In this Dynamic Economy Center of India’s National Capital Region, increasing number of parents both work and need just sort of modern and secure facility to give them peace of mind and their children the early childhood education they deserve. The main Feature of this System is ignited by the pulling the focus on its 4 Lab System, Montessori Lab, Tab Lab, Play Area and Sporty Todz Gym. The main Focus is on the overall development of the child. The focus will be from Physical Development, Literacy Development, Sensual Development, Cognitive Development, Moral Development, Linguistic Development and along with the Social and Behavioral Development of the children. The entire idea behind the concept of coming up with this pre-school is to provide the working parents their time and space during work and to eliminate the problem of constantly worrying about their children’s well- being. It will be convenient for the parents working in Dlf Cyber City, India’s biggest corporate hub, as they will be able to work without having to worry about their children’s development and well-being. Mr P.K Samal, Managing Director of Discovery Montessori said, “The Pre- School and day care is one of its kind with practical way of teaching, learning methodology catering overall development of a child’s growth. The basic aim is to provide the working parents a great deal of ease while they keep busy with their work, we will ensure the development of their children in the most moderate way possible. ‘’ The British Education Center is delighted to join hands with Eduvo Ventures to open Discovery Montessori Pre School and Day care in the world class facilities of the British education center and the main benefit of this school is that it is based at Dlf Cyber city. The 65 year old Discovery Montessori, USA Pre-School and Day care/ Kindergarten California is having American and Montessori teaching learning Methodology with its well defined development parameters. Mr Satpal Dass, Founder and CEO of The British Education Center said, “It’s our pleasure to join hands with Edovu ventures and the unbeaten combination of art and facility and teaching technology will definitely be a success.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *