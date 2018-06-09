DelhiByFoot in association with 92.7 BIG FM hosts Sehri Night Walk

#dilkituning with lip-smacking food this ramzaan

Going with the Ramzaan festivities in the air, DelhiByFoot, the pioneers of festival walks in Delhi, in association with 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in India is all geared up to mesmerize Delhiities with an enthralling “Iftaar Sey Sehri Tak Night Walk” in Old Delhi on Saturday, June 9 from 11.30 pm onwards.

Follow your #dilkituning in lesser-known alleys of Shahjahanabad or as we call it Old Delhi, navigating unique tales, exploring famous food joints and exploring typical life in Old Delhi as hundreds wait and get ready for the “Sehri” meal (last meal before day’s roza/fast begins). The aim behind this initiative is to experience the culture and traditions of Ramzaan and spread happiness among people from different walks of life. Joining in the festivity, BIG MJ Jassi of 92.7 BIG FM will share her #dilkituning with food while devouring lip-smacking Nihari, Chicken roasts, Sherbets and Kheer among other culinary delights. The hustle bustle of Old Delhi and beautifully lit lanes will leave you asking for more of this unique cultural experience.

Get your friends along and join us as we indulge in this hidden slice of Old Delhi.

Event Details:

What- Sehri Walk by DelhibyFoot in association with 92.7 BIG FM

When- June 9, 2018, Saturday, 11.30pm – till June 10, 2018, Sunday, 4am

Where- Old Delhi

Price – Rs.1250 per person

TO KNOW MORE CALL 9871181775

TO BOOK CLICK: http://imojo.in/k5ly0