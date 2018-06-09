South Beach Residences Singapore Blends City Life and Environmental Sustainability Impeccably

Singapore (June 09, 2018) – With Concrete jungles consuming cities across the world, Singapore has kick started an evolutionary project with South Beach Residences, that embraces very high quality modern luxurious living with end to end commitment to environmental sustainability. Located at the heart of Singapore, this innovative project boasts 190 high end apartments including 2 to 4 bedroom apartments and 3 to 5 bedroom penthouses.

Besides impeccably unique architecture, the South Beach Residences Singapore has been in news for its infallible commitment to the cause of the environment. The micro climatic canopy that runs through the entire length of the development can be mentioned in this respect. The canopy is designed to harvest rainwater and also features photovoltaic cells that convert solar energy into electric energy that powers a number of functions in the buildings.

The developers of South Beach Residences Singapore, South Beach Consortium Pte Ltd, has further shown their environmental commitment by facilitating cycle tracks all through the development that encourages residents to use cycles to reach close-by destinations than automobiles.

