Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market CAGR Projected to Grow at 6.5% Through 2022

A new report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects that the global pigmented lesion treatment market will witness an above-average CAGR between 2017 and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 375 Mn. In the past couple of years, demand for pigment lesion treatment has increased to a significant extent. Pigmented lesion is a skin disease or condition that is becoming increasingly popular across the globe. The condition is more prevalent in the elderly population as aging is one of its prominent causes. A patient suffering for pigmented lesion will develop marks on the skin, primarily on facial skin. In some cases, a person can develop the condition due to extreme sun exposure. Other causes of pigmented lesion include endogenous and exogenous aetiologies. Presently, there is a wide range of treatment available for pigmented lesion. These novel treatments are quite effective and affordable.

Companies are focusing on development of advanced treatment modules that are cost-effective and deliver superior results. Many of the companies are launching novel non-invasive med-aesthetic systems that are capable of effectively treating severe impacts of pigmented lesions. Due to their effectiveness and comfort, these innovative treatments are rapidly gaining patient trust. Moreover, the latest pigmented lesion treatment devices ensure patient safety as well as do not cause any adverse side effects. Extensive use of synthetic makeup, smoking and consumption of intoxicants can also influence the development of pigmented lesion. Pigmentation, mottled, dyschromia, telangiectasia, melisma, solar lentigo, rosacea, broken capillaries, poikilormera, and erythema are some of prominent types of pigmented lesions. Such conditions may also arise due to various natural or environmental causes such as genetic makeup, aging phenomena and photodamage. In some rear events, a person may also develop pigmented lesion as a side effect of any other medical procedure he or she undergoing. Development, freckles, pigment-related marks, age spots, hyperpigmentation, pigmented nevi and actinic keratosis are some of the characteristics of pigmented lesion.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5322

Key Insights from Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Include:

Pigmented lesion treatment market is North America market will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to account for a significant revenue share of the global market in 2017 and beyond. In addition, the region’s market is projected to soar at an impressive CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Presence of top market participants coupled with widespread consumer awareness about the availability of advanced treatment modules is supplementing the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the desire to look attractive and young among consumers who have passed their youth is likely to influence the demand for pigmented lesion treatment in the forthcoming years.

Based on products, demand for IPL devices is expected to remain significantly high in 2017 and beyond. Global sales of IPPL devices is anticipated to command for more than 50% revenue share of the market.

Over US$ 190 Mn worth IPL devices are estimated to be shipped globally by 2022-end. Meanwhile, energy bases devices are expected hold the second spot throughout the assessment period.

Dermatology clinics will remain the largest end users of pigmented lesion treatment devices during the forecast period (2017-2022).

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5322

Competition Tracking

Fotona d.d., Alma Lasers, Ltd., EL.En. S.p.A., Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cutera Inc., Sciton, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Lumenis Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., and Lutronic Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for pigmented lesion treatment.