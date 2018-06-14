X-ray Inspection Systems Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Facts, Figures Share, Trend, Applications, Analytical Insights Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Over the recent years, global X-ray inspection systems market is experiencing rapid growth as it is being widely adopted across major industry verticals. Increasing technical advancements and rising demand for quality products through automated inspection is fuelling the X-ray inspection market. The penetration ability of X-rays through desired objects to identify defects is widening the scope of these systems. Rising concern towards security is one of the major factors that is fuelling the market growth.

In case of advanced systems, X-ray inspection systems can be equipped to provide remote server access with integrated network programs. It helps in checking the production process all the time. This helps the manufacturer to produce all the products within safety measures.

In food and pharmaceuticals, product inspection has become an essential element to detect contamination with impurities, which can be hazardous. Detection of magnetic and non- magnetic metals can be detected through metal detectors in the food industry. The major drawback with metal detectors is that they are limited, they cannot detect the external metal which is coated with aluminum. X-ray detection systems in the food industry are also used for identifying contaminants like glass, stones, ceramics and similar materials, which can cause a major problem.

In recent years, the global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market are witnessing a rapid growth. The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are driving the market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market of the global X-ray inspection systems are North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Nordson DAGE (UK), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), 3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), Smiths Detection, Inc. (UK), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), and General Electric Co. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements in inspection techniques. In January 2018, DHL a global leader in logistics started expanding its freight handling capacity in Hong Kong International Airport. The expansion project is one of the largest investments that DHL made to date. The warehouses are to be equipped with fully automated X-ray inspection systems, which triples the inspection speed.

North America holds the majority of the share in global X-ray inspection systems market. Being technically advanced region and implementation across various industry verticals makes North America hold its position. In January 2018, Varian Medical Systems, a U.S. based cancer treatment company, has acquired Sirtex Medical an Australian based medical organization. Varian provides tubes and digital detectors for X-ray machines in medical diagnostics, and industrial inspection, which includes high energy X-ray technology for logistics. This expansion will help Varian by extending its leadership in radiation medicine and helps in expanding its footprint in the interventional oncology.

Segmentation:

The global X-ray Inspection Systems market is segmented on the basis of imaging technique, dimension, vertical and region. On the basis of the imaging technique, the segment is further classified into film based imaging and digital imaging. The digital imaging can be sub-segmented into digital radiography, computed tomography. Digital radiography comprises of direct digital type and computed type. On the basis of the dimension, the segment is further classified into 2D and 3D. X-ray Inspection Systems can be used in various verticals such as aerospace, automotive, power and infrastructure, government, manufacturing and many more.

Intended Audience:

Rental service providers

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Software providers

Government bodies

Technology providers

