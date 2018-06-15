5 DAYS WONDERS OF GOD

And The Mighty Revelations

This book is a must read for those who want to discover the amazing power of God for the full benefits of their earthly existence. Prophet Stanley Kuforiji was lost in the forest of the beasts and evil spirits for five days when he was just 9 months old. The mighty power of God was upon him, and as he grew up into adulthood, he saw a very clear vision concerning his God-given destiny which he pursued vigorously and of which through the abundant grace of God, he was able to fulfill as ordained. Prophet Stanley Kuforiji also saw mighty revelations concerning his ministry and the entire world. Among the mind-boggling things you would find in this great book of revelations are: *The mysteries surrounding these hectic five days in the wilderness of the beasts and of the evil spirits as revealed in this book.*Sojourning in the woods for five days and nights in the intermittent downpour of heavy rain, and amidst the forest beasts and evil spirits.*The demonstration of God’s awesome power to bring him back alive on the fifth day.*How he weathered through the storms of life to arrive at his destiny as ordained by the special grace of God.*Other frightening sharp prophesies and revelations which characterized his

life as he grew up into adulthood.*Prophet Stanley’s revelations and prophetic utterances about the world and much more!

