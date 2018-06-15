Donnybrae has Easy Access to Schools, and has More Local Educational Institutions on the Way

Donnybrae offers its residents convenient access to educational institutions. The community offers privacy and exclusivity for those who live on the estate.

[WHITTLESEA, 15/6/2018] – Interested clients, investors and potential homeowners have convenient access to existing and future educational institutions in Donnybrae, a rising development and community in Donnybrook, Victoria. The community also offers privacy and exclusivity for its residents.

Local Existing and Future Educational Institutions

At Donnybrae, there are educational opportunities for younger children who wish to attend primary and secondary school at Craigieburn. Our Lady’s, Willmott, Aitken and Mother Teresa are focused on primary education. Reputable secondary education institutions include Mount Ridley College and Hume Anglican Grammar School.

Potential residents of Donnybrae can expect five more primary and secondary schools in the near future. All planned for construction, the future educational institutions will be around seven minutes away from residential strips, creating a safe and convenient environment for both parents and students.

The Donnybrae Lifestyle

Donnybrae possesses timeless house designs and community layout for easy living. The limited number of house and land packages offers privacy and exclusivity to homeowners, allowing them to embrace the close-knit community in Donnybrae. Residents are within walking distance of Donnybrook train station as well as parks and playgrounds for leisure. Also conveniently located nearby are shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, sports facilities and a variety of commercial hubs for residents to enjoy.

Residents may also explore the region and sample great wines, visit Rupertswood to see where the Ashes were born and experience local history. Donnybrae is also a short trip to the Funfields theme park at Whittlesea. The rides are perfect for children who want an adrenaline fix and ways to burn-off some energy.

About Donny Brae

Managed by the Dennis Family Corporation, Donnybrae is a real estate development set out as a boutique close-knit community. The houses and lots are limited, covering a 40-hectare space. The community is in proximity to schools, shopping centres and business hubs.

For more information about Donnybrae, visit their website at http://donnybrae.com.au.