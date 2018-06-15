Edison’s Entertainment Complex Offers Venues for Staff and Customer Appreciation Events

The Edwardsville-based entertainment center, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, offers venues for companies that want to hold memorable, engaging appreciation events for their customers and employees.

[Edwardsville, 6/15/2018] – Edison’s Entertainment Complex offers venues for companies that want to show appreciation to staff and customers. The entertainment complex has a variety of party rooms and event spaces that can fit any size group.

Showing Appreciation to Customers and Staff

Edison’s Entertainment Complex believes that showing appreciation to customers is better than just expressing them. Companies can treat their customers in different ways such as going on a night out and throwing a party.

The arcade company helps clients to demonstrate their gratitude to their customers by providing party rooms and event places. These areas are ideal not just for customer appreciation events but also for staff appreciation.

Businesses celebrating their annual picnic, however, can also use the whole complex if necessary.

In addition, Edison’s Entertainment Complex offers 10 private party room and spaces that have comfortable seating and a welcoming ambiance for companies to bring their customers.

Fun Activities in Multiple Event Areas

Edison’s Entertainment Complex offers different entertainment areas that companies can use to entertain their customers and employees. These are laser tag, bowling, and arcade areas.

The bowling area has 12 modern bowling lanes with food and beverage service. It also features cozy leather couches, with cocktail-height tables and bar stools. The 18-foot, high-definition screens, which play sports games, will complete the casual atmosphere.

Handicap-accessible bumpers and ramps will be available.

Meanwhile, the laser tag at Edison’s Entertainment Complex features 4,000-square foot arena and laser-activated DMX lighting effects. The entertainment company explains that trained staff will supervise all games.

The arcade, on the other hand, features 65 of the newest and most popular games. This contemporary space is clean, well-lit, and has comfortable seating.

About Edison’s Entertainment Complex

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is a locally-owned small business located in Edwardsville, Illinois. The company provides enjoyable places for people to gather and celebrate important moments.

