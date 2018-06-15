Global Frozen Processed Meat Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.5% post 2023

Market Definition:

Frozen food is gaining a substantial growth in the food industry over the forecast period, among them frozen processed meat is one of the important parts. The hectic lifestyle of the growing working population followed by the changing consumption pattern of the consumers is driving the growth of the frozen processed meat market. High inclination towards products with longer shelf life is a primary factor increasing the demand for frozen processed meat among the consumers.

Market Scenario:

Increasing demand for high protein diet followed by growing inclination towards meat products is boosting the growth of frozen processed meat market. Also, the improvement in food processing technologies will surge the market for frozen processed meat in the coming years. Moreover, growth in the organized retail sector will propel the growth of the market. Additionally, the growth of food service industry is an added advantage for the frozen processed meat market owing to their purchase in bulk quantities and high inclination towards products with a longer shelf life.

Meat is a highly perishable product which can undergo microbial growth and breakdown by endogenous enzymes relatively sooner than other food products. This can be curtailed by reducing the temperature which slows down the growth of micro-organisms for which meat products are processed and refrigerated. Frozen processed meat is not fresh meat, can be cured or uncured, and refrigerated to be used for later consumption. Meat is high in nutritional content which has increased the demand for the product globally. The types of frozen processed meat include beef, pork, chicken, mutton, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global frozen processed meat market are Marfrig Group (Brazil), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), and Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.) among many others.

Key Findings:

Europe holds the largest share in frozen processed meat market

India and China are the opportunistic market for frozen processed meat market in Asia Pacific

Segments:

Frozen processed meat is segmented on the basis of type, comprising of beef, pork, chicken, mutton, and others. Among all the segments, beef accounts the maximum market proportion in the global Frozen Processed Meat market. Rise in the availability of cattle in the various countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, and Australia is anticipated serve a lucrative opportunity among the meat manufacturer.

On the basis of process, the frozen processed meat market is segmented into cured, uncured, others. The cured segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, frozen processed meat is distributed either through a store based channel or non-store based channel. However, the store based channel is dominating the market on the basis of providing one-stop experience to the customers.

Regional Analysis:

The global frozen processed meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe is anticipated to be dominating the frozen processed meat market followed by North America. Presence of key players in the U.S. followed by rising inclination towards portable convenience foods is a driving factor for the growth of frozen processed meat market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for a frozen processed meat market in which China and Japan are the major contributors followed by India. Moreover, Latin American countries, offer ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative places to enhance the business of frozen processed meat.