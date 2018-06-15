Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Refurbished Medical Devices Market, Increasing adoption of low cost refurbished equipment, rising demand in emerging economies due to budget constraints, increasing privatization of healthcare sector, rise in sales due to online marketing are the key factors that driving the market. The global refurbished devices market is segmented into type of devices, application and end user. The type of devices segment bifurcated into operating room equipment and surgical devices, patient monitors, defibrillators, medical imaging devices and other devices. The application segment is bifurcated into cardiology, neurology, endoscopy and other applications. The end user segment is bifurcated into hospitals and private clinics. Quality issues such as safety and efficacy, stringent government policies for uses of refurbished devices are restraining the market growth. Focus on high quality compliance of refurbished equipment as a competitive advantage is the opportunity of the market.

Global Refurbished Medical Devices market is bifurcated geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Increasing adoption of low cost refurbished equipment in the U.S. has further boosted the growth of the market in North America. The rapidly developing economies of Asia Pacific are projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growth in the APAC market is backed by the budget constraints of private hospitals within the countries. Along with it, rise in sales due to online marketing is helping in the growth of the Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players of Refurbished Medical Devices include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corp. and others. Product launch, merger & acquisition and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players and sustain and capture the major market share in the refurbished medical devices market.

Research Methodology:

The market study of Refurbished medical devices market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

The Report is intended for Medical OEM manufacturers, medical device parts manufacturer, Investing companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Refurbished Devices market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research and Analysis, by Type

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research and Analysis, by Application

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research and Analysis, by End User

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research and Analysis, by Region