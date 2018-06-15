It is our great pleasure to invite you to participate in the International Conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics (CVDT 2018 ) which will take place November 21-22, 2018 in Paris, France.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together Cardiologists, and other specialists. The meeting will enable the exchange of ideas and knowledge between the different disciplines for facilitating research and clinical interdisciplinary collaborations focusing on Cardiology. We look forward to welcoming you to CVDT 2018 – the International Conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics