KMW Non Tipping Trailer manufactured by Kirloskar effectively used in agriculture for transporting crops. Non Tipping Trailer using with KMW Mega T Power Tiller weighing around 400kg, which has gross load weight of 1 Ton, which provide you long enhanced durability & reliability. Enquire for more details – https://kmwagri.com/non-tipping-trailer-for-transporting-crops/
Non Tipping Trailer for Transporting Crops Power Tiller – KMW by Kirloskar
