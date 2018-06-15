Westbrook Estate Opens the Westbrook Display Village to Potential Homebuyers

Westbrook Estate opens its Westbrook Display Village for potential homebuyers who want to experience living in the community. The developers of the estate aim to enhance the living conditions of its residents by focusing on improving facilities and amenities.

[Truganina, 15/06/2018] – Westbrook Estate, a rising community in Truganina, Victoria, opens the new Westbrook Display Village for potential homebuyers who want to experience life at their expanding community. The estate aims to enhance the living conditions of its residents by developing educational institutions and recreational facilities.

Launching the Westbrook Display Village

On Saturday, 24th February, around 2,500 people attended the grand opening of the Westbrook Display Village. Showcasing many of Victoria’s best builders, the launch was a fun-filled day of celebration and entertainment for the entire community.

Among the highlights of the event were the African drum and dance performances that urged the audience to get on their feet and bop to the beat. Other big hits included a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and Melbourne Stars cricket activities. Hired food trucks were in the area to provide food and refreshments to everyone involved.

For interested homebuyers and aspiring investors, the Dennis Family Corporation invites them to the Westbrook Display Village to witness unmatched design, style and innovation from leading builders, including JG King Homes, Aston Homes, Mimosa Homes, Simonds and more.

The Westbrook Lifestyle

There is no place like home with Westbrook Estate. Westbrook Estate is the largest estate development in the Truganina and Tarneit area. There are over 32 kilometres of trails and paths throughout the estate for everyone to enjoy. Potential homeowners can expect the construction of educational institutions, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and waterway projects to further improve life in the area.

About Westbrook Estate

Owned by the Dennis Family Corporation, Westbrook Estate is one of the newer developments west of Melbourne. It is just over 24 kilometres from the Central Business District of Melbourne with 314 hectares of flat land, more than 4000 potential home constructions and well-established local amenities. It is a fast-growing community that aims to enhance the living conditions of the residents at Victoria.

For more information about Westbrook Estate and other enquiries, visit their website at http://westbrookestate.com.au/.