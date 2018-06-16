Coleman Greig: Offering Divorce Lawyers Castle Hill Service

In a period in your life when you are least prepared to settle in groundbreaking choices, and when you are most out of your profundity concerning the complex legal issues of separation, a trusted legal counselor might be your single most unmistakable asset. That is the reason hiring Divorce Lawyers Castle Hill is essential.

Family law is a highly specialised field of practice so it’s important to ensure you choose the right firm to represent you – regardless of what your circumstance. At Coleman Greig Family Lawyers we are specialists in our field and highly regarded within the legal profession for our experience and expertise.

As the leading Family Law team in Greater and North Western Sydney, we are focused on giving expert and timely advice. Our legal advisors are approachable and easily accessible when you need them, often working together to use the diverse experience and skill-set available within the team so that you achieve the best possible outcome. We have an increasing number of clients who live overseas but have family law proceedings in Australia. Distance is not an issue and our international clients receive the same high quality, professional legal advice in their family law matter.

Divorce Lawyers Castle Hill takes the time to ensure that we know the intricate details of your case so we can furnish you with customized advice.Your first meeting always takes place with one of our Family Law Accredited Specialists, that way you can rest assured that the key issues at stake, and the best choices moving forward, will be identified – right from the word go.

Our Accredited Specialists will examine your individual conditions with you and clarify the alternatives so you can settle on an informed choice about whether you might want to proceed, and the best legal counselor for your circumstance. Our values (people, purpose, vision and community) reflect the commitment we have to being more than simply an incredible law firm with highly experienced lawyers. We are a vital piece of the community, working with our clients and our business partners to develop legal services and value-adding initiatives that meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals today.

About the Company:

Centrally located in Parramatta and Norwest, Coleman Greig boasts a level of growth and success that has mirrored that of the business community in which we are based. We offer CBD-style legal services and expertise, the personal approach of a boutique firm, and the spirit of community awareness – a truly unique combination.

Contact details:

Address: Coleman Greig

Level 11, 100 George Street

Cnr Smith Street

Parramatta NSW 2150

PO Box 260, Parramatta NSW 2124

DX 8226 Parramatta NSW

Phone Number: +61 2 9895 9200

Read More @ : https://www.colemangreig.com.au/Service-8-Divorce-Separation.aspx