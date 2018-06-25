Forecast and Analysis on Cognitive Computing Market by Infinium Global Research

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cognitive Computing Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Automated Reasoning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), by End Use (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Businesses), by deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (Aerospace and Defence, BFSI, Telecom and It, Consumer Goods and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cognitive Computing Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cognitive Computing Market. According to the report the Global Cognitive Computing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global cognitive computing market covers segments such as technology, end user, deployment model, and vertical. The technology segments include automated reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and other technologies. On the basis of end user the global cognitive computing market is categorized into large enterprises, and small and medium businesses (SMBS). Furthermore, on the basis of deployment model the cognitive computing market is segmented as cloud, and on-premises. On the basis of vertical the cognitive computing market is segmented as aerospace and defence, BFSI, telecom and it, consumer goods and retail, energy and power, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, education and research, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cognitive computing market such as, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Saffron Technology, Palantir, Enterra Solutions, Cold Light, Numenta, Cognitive Scale, Vicarious, and Google.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global cognitive computing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cognitive computing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cognitive computing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cognitive computing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

