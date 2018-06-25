Nano Coatings Market 2018: Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Nano Coatings refer to nano-sized particles used to impart superior properties such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, fouling resistance, hydrophobicity, oleophobicity, and other properties to a substrate surface. Nano coatings are categorized into different types, based on the raw materials used and type of coating methods utilized. Technological advancement is expected to majorly drive the Global Nano Coatings Market at an exponential CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Global Nano Coatings Market are Nanowerk. (U.S.), Nanovere Technologies, LLC. (U.S.), P2i Ltd. (U.K), Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings (U.S.), NANOFILM. (U.S.), Inframat Corporation (U.S.), Plasmatreat Gmbh (U.S.), Nanophase Technologies Corporation. (U.S.), Nanogate SE (Germany), NanoTech Coatings • (U.S.), CYTONIX (U.S.), and Möller Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Regional Analysis

The Global Nano Coatings Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market, followed by North America, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa is also expected to show a considerable growth during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to hold the least market share due to slow overall regional growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Nano Coatings Market is segmented by Raw Material, a Coating Method, Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Raw Material, the Global Nano Coatings Market is segmented into alumina (Al2O3), titania (TiO2), chromia (Cr2O3), silicon dioxide (SiO2), tungsten carbide (WC), yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ), lanthanum strontium manganite (LSM), combination chemistries, and others. Titania accounted to have the largest market share under raw material category in 2017 due to easy availability and performance efficiency and is expected to continue leading over the forecast period 2018-2023.

On the Basis of the Coating Method, the Global Nano Coating Market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), layer-by-layer self-assembly (LBL), electrospray and electrospinning, chemical and electrochemical deposition, and others. CVD accounted to have the largest market share in 2017 owing to its easy method and relatively high deposition rates and is expected to show a steady growth over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Nano Coatings Market is segmented into anti-corrosive coatings, antimicrobial coatings, anti-fingerprint coatings, easy to clean & anti-fouling coatings, self-healing coatings (bionic & photocatalytic), anti-icing & deicing coatings, anti-graffiti coatings, anti-reflection coatings, thermal barrier & flame-retardant coatings, oleophobic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, and others. Anti-corrosive coatings accounted for the largest market share in terms of consumption due to a wide range applications in different end-use industries. Moreover, other types of coating such as anti-graffiti, anti-fingerprint, self-healing, oleophobic, hydrophobic nano coatings are expected to show a huge demand over the forecast period 2018-2023 due to technological innovations in different end-use industries.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Nano Coatings Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging, marine industry, military & defense, renewable energy, chemical, and others. Automotive and electronics industries were the major contributor to the Global Nano Coatings Market in 2017 over another end-use industry due to wide application areas concerning to nano coatings and are also expected to show high growth over the forecast period 2018-2023.

