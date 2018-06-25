Taper Roller Bearings Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Taper roller bearings are rolling component bearings which can support radial as well as axial forces. They were invented by John Lincoln Scott in 1895 in order to achieve performance improvisation and enhancement of wagon wheels which are typically used in farming sector. They are designed in such a way that they can withstand and house collective forces which means they are designed to handle radial and axial forces simultaneously.

The load bearing capacity of the taper roller bearings increases with the increase in the contact angle which depends upon a calculation angle and they are directly proportional; that is, the more the calculation factor the more will be the contact angle and correspondingly the more will be the load bearing capacity. Tapered roller bearings are typically used in rolling mills, gear reducers, transmissions, geared shafting, machine tool spindles and steering mechanisms. Low speeds do not require special lubrication arrangements, grease lubrication is sufficient for carrying out the operation.

For higher speeds oil lubrication is essential and for even greater speeds, a special lubrication system is required which can provide lubrication continuously. There are different types of taper roller bearings namely, single roller bearings, two row bearings and four row bearings. The single row taper roller bearings are widely used in industrial applications. They are characterised by high capacity to withstand radial forces and good thrust capacity (almost 60 percent of the radial capacity, but varies with size).

There are variations available, for example, hollow rollers and pin cages are developed to get higher capacity, steep roller angles for good thrust capacities and tapered bores which facilitate frequent and convenient removal. Two row taper roller bearings are used as replacement of two single taper roller bearings when the capacity exceeds the limit which can be handled by single row taper roller bearings. The four roller bearings have similar characteristics as of two roller bearings and are typically useful when very high load capacities are needed. Sometimes, in heavy duty applications, a combination of two and four row taper roller bearings is used.

Taper Roller Bearings Market: Applications

Taper roller bearings are used in automobiles, especially in the vehicle wheel bearings where huge axial and radial forces are present. They are also used in applications requiring durability and in which moderate speeds are concerned along with heavy duty work-loads. Other industries where taper roller bearings are widely used are construction, medical equipment, military equipment, rail equipment, agriculture equipment (shafts and line shafts), mining equipment, gear box, axle systems, engine motors and reducers, railroad axle box, propeller shafts, aircraft fuel pumps and wind turbines.

Taper Roller Bearings Market: Growth Drivers and Limitations

The growth drivers for the taper roller bearings market are accelerated with the technological developments taking place in the roller bearings with respect to design, power consumption, materials used and convenience in usability. They have certain pros such as – they are able to withstand combined loads (both vertically and horizontally) and do not need much modifications in doing so, their design and geometry facilitates true roller motion which avoids the sliding or skidding of rollers during unloading, they have high load capacities, their design enables to reduce the friction generated thereby limiting the amount of heat generation and avoiding the assembly to fail during a process, they have higher durability and hence low maintenance and mainly the tapered shape encourages even load transfer while the action of rolling, and hence the name taper roller bearings.

The technological advancements will have a greater positive impact on the operational life of these bearings thus encouraging their acceptance on a larger scale. These parameters are contributing to the growth of the taper roller bearings market. However, there are certain disadvantages or limitations of the taper roller bearings. They have low tolerance to dynamic and static misalignments.

Taper Roller Bearings Market: Key Companies

The key players in the taper roller bearings market include Timken Company, Schaeffler, NSK Ltd., JTEKT, NTN Corporation, SKF, Nachi, RBC Bearings, ZWZ Group, SNL Bearings Ltd., AST Bearings and Koyo Seiko.