Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

Hyperbilirubinemia or jaundice is a multifactorial condition in newborns with several symptoms. Physiological jaundice is visible but there is also pathological jaundice which is not visible whose prevalence is more in few countries. When the total bilirubin level rise above 95th percentile for a given age group, it is considered as hyperbilirubinemia. While bilirubin in normal level act as an antioxidant to the biological system, the presence of it towards the higher site may lead of the central nervous system damage leading to the neurological and behavioral impairment. There are several types of bilirubinemia which are pathological, physiological, hemolytic and jaundice due to breastfeeding. Hemolytic bilirubinemia is further subdivided into ABO blood group incompatibility, Rh factor incompatibility and jaundice associated with Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the National Neonatal-Perinatal Database (NNPD), the incidence of hyperbilirubinemia is 3.3% while the morbidity occurrence due to it is 22.1%. In neonates, the pale yellow color first starts from the face and the proceeds to the body and the extremities. The incidence of jaundice is more in the low and middle income countries. For instance out of the 1.1 million babies that are diagnosed for jaundice majority of them are in the sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Moreover, the launch of upgraded products and technology towards the detection of bilirubin level through a non-invasive way is being adopted by various industry players.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type the transcutaneous bilirubinometers market can be segment as:

Benchtop

Portables

On the basis of end user the transcutaneous bilirubinometers market can be segment as:

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Nursing Homes

Home/Outpatient Settings Private research laboratory

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Overview

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometer is a noninvasive method and is based on the principle of multi wavelength spectral reflectance from the bilirubin staining in the skin. The accuracy of the instrument may be affected by variation of skin pigmentation and its thickness. There are two treatment options for treating hyperbilirubinemia one through phototherapy and other through pharmacological treatment. Phototherapy is further subdived as intensive, conventional and exchange transfusion. Pharmacological treatment is divided as phenobarbitone, intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG), metalloporphyrins and follow up remedies.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, transcutaneous bilirubinometers market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. North region. The countries in North America such as the U.S and Canada are taking various initiatives such as the launch of the “Calgary jaundice program” to decrease the number of hospital readmissions for pediatric jaundice. The screening program which was launched around 2007 uses light reflection to determine the level of jaundice in newborns. Since the launch of this program hospital readmissions for pediatric jaundice has dropped by approximately 30%.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the transcutaneous bilirubinometers market participants are Aegis Medical Innovations, Delta Medical International, Drägerwerk AG, Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd, Micro Lab, Natus Medical, Philips Healthcare, Refine Medical Technology, Reichert Technologies and Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech.