Ashtamgam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam Conducts Seminar Ayurved and its Benefits

Kerala, India,(June 26, 2018) – Ashtamgam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam and Vidyapeedham, one of the leading and best Ayurveda hospital in Kerala and also an Ayurvedic Institute is conducting a seminar in their campus to create awareness of health benefits of Ayurveda. This is not the first time when the institute has come forward to let the people know about various benefits of opting Ayurvedic treatments.

The seminar will witness the presence of many prominent Ayurvedic Physicians and they will be explaining why Ayurvedic therapies are the better option for good health. Ashtamgam Ayurvedic hospital is already very popular for its Ayurvedic treatment for knee and arthritis. This seminar is conducted at the time when medical society is finding a drastic increase in the case of arthritis in Kerala.

Today, when the popularity of Ayurvedic medicine and treatment is fast growing in every corner of the world, conducting this kind of seminar, will definitely help people to gain more confidence in Ayurveda and get the best Ayurvedic treatment for arthritis in Kerala.

About Ashtamgam Ayurveda Chikithsalayam and Vidyapeedham:

Ashtamgam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam and Vidyapeedham were established by the experts of Ayurveda to avail the magic of Ayurveda to the people. Today the organization is considered as one of the best Ayurvedic hospitals in Kerala. There are many people coming daily for the treatments and getting benefitted from Ayurveda.

For more information, please visit http://ashtamgam.org/

Media Contact:

4/495A, Vavanoor

Koottanad, Palakkad

Dt. – 679 533

Kerala, India

###