Buy Kid’s Bedroom Furniture In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: It goes without saying that furniture for a kid’s room should be bright, colorful and functional. Each one of these elements should be blended into one package. Ashley HomeStore in one such furniture destination that meets all requirements of kid’s furniture under one roof. From colorful and soothing beddings, items of decor and storage options, to all types and sizes of beds for your kids, the store has it all.

The store and its dedicated team of workers have been providing top quality furniture to the residents of Killeen at affordable prices. The company claims to offer some of the best deals in town. In its endeavor to give back to the society, it has recently started a new project named Furniture for Families, a furniture bank where gently used furniture is passed on to the less fortunate.

Kid’s Bedroom Furniture Items

• Wilmington Chest Of Drawers: Inspired by the Louis Phillipe-style molding, the simple and lavish looking chests of drawers is the perfect solution to your child’s storage requirements. Their antique finish adds an element of beauty to the room imparting a touch of warmth and elegance to the space. The drawers are smooth and easy to operate for children.

• Ladiville Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds: The Rustic looking bunk beds with faux plank and chiseled details, a headboard, footboards and protective railings are the perfect choice for your child’s growing years. They can be used both as two separate twin beds or as bunk beds as your kids grow older and more adventurous. You get to create two looks in a single buy.

• Korabella Twin Panel Bed: The twin panel bed is a great choice for girls. The French-inspired bed has rose gold highlights, a cameo garland and decorative beading. The best part about this bed is that it can be adjusted up to 4 different heights to suit your child’s needs as she grows.

• Kaslyn Twin Bookcase Bed: This bright and cheerful bed has clean and crisp lines and a headboard with 7 storage cubbies and a footboard with 2 drawers.

