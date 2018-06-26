Current Trends in Cellulose Ether Market with Future Scope Analysis

“We have produced a new premium report Cellulose Ether Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Cellulose Ether. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cellulose Ether Market by type (ethyl, methyl, carboxyl, hydroxyl propyl methyl and hydroxyl ethyl methyl cellulose), by application (sodium carboxymethylcellulose, methylcellulose and derivatives), derivatives, ethylcellulose, hydroxypropylcellulose) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global cellulose ether market was sized over USD 4.49 billion in 2015. The global cellulose ether market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023 and reach USD 7.34 billion by 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Cellulose Ether Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cellulose Ether Market are The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Company Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., FenchemBiotek Ltd., CP kelco and China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.”

Growing Demand for Cellulose Ether Products Owing To Their Unique Properties Such As Water Solubility, Binding, Water Retention, Surface Activity, and Emulsification and PH Stability is the Key Factor Driving the Cellulose Ether Market across the Globe

Moreover, high availability of raw materials required for the production of cellulose ethers as well as low cost of production will drive the cellulose market globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for cellulose ethers owing to their applications such as pharmaceutical & personal care, chemicals, detergents and pulp & paper will drive the global cellulose market over the forecast period. However, fallen prices of guar gum which is used as a substitute over to cellulose ether in the foods & beverages industry as well as nonionic thickeners which are being used in formulations of paints & coatings as an alternative to cellulose ether are the prime factor restraining the growth of global cellulose ether market. Nevertheless, growing demand for cellulose ether in aqueous solutions owing to its properties such as surface activity which make it to act as a stabilizer as well as a thickener and growing technological developments as well as increasing consumer awareness will bring more opportunities to the global cellulose ether market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominates the global cellulose ether market in terms of production and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to presence of emerging economies such as India, China, Taiwan and South Korea. Moreover, Asia Pacific cellulose ether market is likely to witness a highest CAGR growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, presence of high pharmaceuticals industries and increasing production of cellulose ethers due to availability of cheap labors in the region. Europe is the second major regional market in terms of consumption and production and due to presence of major cellulose ether producers in the region. However, Europe cellulose ether market is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to market saturation as major producers are shifting towards emerging economies of Asia Pacific owing to availability of cheap labors and raw material. Nevertheless, North America cellulose ether market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing demand for cellulose ether from various end user applications such as construction, food & beverages, surface coating and cosmetics & personal care. Middle East region from RoW cellulose ether market is also likely to witness a substantial growth due increasing demand of cellulose ethers from chemicals, oil & gas and cosmetics & personal care industries over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

The report segments the cellulose ether market by product type, by application and by region. The global cellulose ether market based on product type is segmented into ethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, carboxyl cellulose, hydroxyl propyl methyl cellulose and hydroxyl ethyl methyl cellulose. Based on application the global cellulose ether market is segmented into sodium carboxymethylcellulose, methylcellulose and derivatives, hydroxyethylcellulose and derivatives, ethylcellulose, hydroxypropylcellulose.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Company Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., FenchemBiotek Ltd., CP kelco and China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.