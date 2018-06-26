Data Center Power Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Data Center Power Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Data Center Power Market by product (UPS, PDU, busway), solution (power distribution, measurement, cabling infrastructure, power backup),service (training, consulting, system integration, support, maintenance),end-use (BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, energy, retail) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Data Center Power Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Data Center Power Market. According to report the global data center power market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1180

Segments Covered

The report on global data center power market covers segments such as product, solution, service, and end-use. The product segments include UPS, PDU, busway and others. On the basis of solution the global data center power market is categorized into power distribution and measurement, cabling infrastructure and power backup. Furthermore, on the basis of service the data center power market is segmented as training and consulting, system integration and support and maintenance. On the basis of end-use the data center power market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, energy, retail and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global data center power market such as, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation, Tripp Lite, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Black Box Corporation, General Electric, and Legrand.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global data center power market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of data center power market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the data center power market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the data center power market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-data-center-power-market