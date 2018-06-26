Ethylene Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Ethylene Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Ethylene. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ethylene Market by application (polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride), by end-user (packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global ethylene market was sized over USD 170.5 billion in 2015.The global ethylene market is projected to reach USD 253 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ethylene Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ethylene Market are Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A, Lyondell Basell Industries, National Petrochemical Company, and INEOS Group AG.”

Demand from Automotive Applications is Also Anticipated to Drive the Growth of Global Ethylene Market

The global ethylene market was sized over USD 170.5 billion in 2015. The global ethylene market is projected to reach USD 253 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. The increasing demand for ethylene derivatives in packaging is the key factor driving the growth of global ethylene market over the forecast period. Rising demand of ethylene derivatives from construction industry is another factor driving the growth of this market, increasing usage of ethylene derivatives such as ethylene dichloride, polyethylene and ethyl benzene drive this market in application segment. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil which is basically needed for the production of ethylene and its derivates as well as the stringent government regulations regarding the production of ethylene are the prime restraining factor of global ethylene market. Furthermore, using coal as the feedstock to produce ethylene by many countries will bring more opportunities to this market. Growing consumption and increasing plans of government to invest in infrastructure development will likely to bring more opportunities.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Largest Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest ethylene market in the world holding more than 40% share in terms of volume of global ethylene market. The global ethylene market is driven by increase in consumption of polyethylene which is largely used in packaging, pipes and elastic films applications. However, growing packaging, automotive, construction and textile end use industries are anticipated to drive Asia Pacific ethylene market at a highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to growing population and increased urbanization & commercial sector. Moreover, North America and Europe region is expected to grow at moderate pace due to lack of crude oil availability and regulatory issues relating to the production of ethylene. However, in RoW region, Middle East is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to immense presence of crude oil over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global ethylene market by application, by end-user, and region. The application includes polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile and others.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A, Lyondell Basell Industries, National Petrochemical Company, and INEOS Group AG.