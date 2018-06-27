Aluminum Carbide Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2023

Carbides are primarily binary compounds having carbon and any other element with lesser electro negativity. Carbides are classified in various types based on the type of chemical bonding. Aluminum carbide is classified under saline carbides with a sub-group of methanides. Aluminum carbides release methane on decomposition with water. Aluminum carbide is majorly used in abrasives or in other cutting tools owing to their high strength. The steady growth in abrasives market is expected to boost the market for aluminum carbide.

The increased demand for abrasives from various end-use industries such as machinery, electronics, metal fabrication and various others, across Europe and other Asia Pacific countries is expected to boost the market for aluminum carbide in the next few years. In addition to the major use of aluminum carbide as abrasives, aluminum carbide is also used to reduce the tendency of creeping of aluminum. The present market for aluminum carbide is largely dominated by Asia Pacific region followed by Europe and North America. The regional trend of dominance is expected to continue owing to increasing demand for abrasives from numerous end-use industries in Asia Pacific region.

Aluminum carbide is manufactured by direct reaction of carbon and aluminum in electric arc furnace. This manufacturing method is most suitable as it does not lead to generation of unwanted by-products which require further separation. Aluminum carbide is majorly used in abrasives along with silicon carbide. The abrasives are used in various applications including polishing, cutting, drilling, grinding, buffing, honing and lapping. These applications are used by several end user industries especially concerned with mechanical applications such as metal fabrication, electrical equipments, transportation, machinery and other industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to drive the market of aluminum carbide in the next six years.

However, as aluminum carbide is brittle than silicon carbide, it is less favored by abrasives manufacturers over other abrasives materials. In addition to abrasives, aluminum carbide is also used in reducing the creeping tendency of aluminum. The metals have a tendency to creep or deform due to prolong exposure to stress due to mechanical functioning. This result in reduced strength of structure associated with that metal. Aluminum carbide is added to aluminum matrix to lower the tendency of aluminum from creeping, thus reducing the probability of failure of aluminum on prolong exposure to stress.

