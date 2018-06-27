Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario

The automated storage and retrieval systems are commonly known as AS/RS Systems. These systems provide users with increased inventory control and tracking, including greater flexibility to accommodate changing business conditions. The rising demand of AS/RS system helps to provide a detailed value chain analysis that of the warehouse and manufacturing sectors and helps to provide the information with high accuracy. The organic automated storage and retrieval system segment is expected to account for the largest share majorly due to ensure efficient order fulfillment and also helps to reduce labor cost for material storage and retrieval.

The study signifies that Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) are typically used in applications where there is a very high volume of loads which is being moved in and out of storage. This storage density is further important because due to space constraints; no value adding content is present in this process.

The automated storage and retrieval system helps to scale up the business and supports to set high goals. The AS/RS also fulfill the space requirement for more than 300 well-known companies, including Van Den Ban, Audi and among them. Moreover, this system also offers the real-time data, which is eliminating need for physical storage and also providing direct access to items at all times which is further signifies as a key driver of automated storage and retrieval systems.

The global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~10.81 Billion by 2023, at ~7.7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market are –TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI Schaefer Group (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), Knapp AG (Austria), Mecalux SA (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), System Logistics Corporation (Italy), Bastian Solution (US), Beumer Group (Germany), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Kardex Group (Switzerland) among others.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market has been segmented on the basis of categories, techniques, end -users and region. The semiconductor and electronics are expected to propel the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the AS/RS Systems can also easily expanded to meet increasing productivity demands in the North America region.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Automated Storage and Retrieval System market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in automated storage and retrieval system market owing to the presence of many industries are driving the automated storage and retrieval system market. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Automated Storage and Retrieval System market.

Study Objectives of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Automated Storage and Retrieval System manufacturing companies

Product sales and distribution companies

Government regulatory authorities

ASRS Original Equipment Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Assembly and Packaging Vendors

Technical Universities

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

